Va. had more than 12,000 excess deaths between March and February. Nearly 82% were from COVID

This includes widening language accessibility, cultural competency training among medical staff and reducing barriers to treatment, especially in low-income areas with limited medical care options.

Previously, Latinos accounted for the lowest percentage of opioid overdose deaths on the federal and state level. In 2019, the latest available update, Latinos accounted for 4% of Virginia's fatal overdoses while Black residents were 21% of the total. Whites were 72% of total opioid overdose deaths, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Deaths where the person was not treated by a physician in the last year also increased but annual suicide numbers did not change from past years, according to the VDH report.

About 629 deaths, or 5% of the preliminary numbers, do not have a cause recorded and the VDH continues to investigate "to focus prevention efforts in an attempt to prevent additional deaths during and after the COVID-19 pandemic."

For more information on how VDH identifies COVID-19 deaths, and its methodology, click here.