Va. had more than 12,000 excess deaths between March and February. Nearly 82% were from COVID

From March to February 2021, Virginia had 12,068 more deaths than the typical number recorded during past years. Nearly 82% — or 9,847 — were due to COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, the state has reported 10,506 total virus deaths. The majority occurred between December and January, the deadliest month of this past year.
"Undoubtedly, the COVID-19 pandemic will go down as one of the most significant world events in recent history," read a preliminary Virginia Department of Health report released Monday. Specifics are likely to change as more information comes in. "The physical health, mental health, and livelihood of billions of people across the globe have been significantly impacted."
While the report doesn't aggregate the data by race, ethnicity, or age, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted from January to October 2020, the largest percentage increase nationally was among Latinos ages 25 to 44. At the time, 2 out of 3 excess deaths reported were from COVID.
The VDH said Monday the remaining 18.4%, while not directly related to a virus infection, were existing epidemics worsened during COVID.
Total homicides in 2020 reached the highest number recorded statewide in decades at 541, an increase of 80 from 2019. There was a 45% increase in fatal drug overdoses in Virginia, a percentage outpacing a historic 16.9% reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Virginia declared "fatal drug overdoses" a public health emergency in 2016.
Opioid overdoses were a contributing factor to lowered life expectancies in 2020. Black and Latino populations are projected to have a 2-to-3-year drop.
In July, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration declared the opioid crisis "an urgent issue" among Latinos following a disturbing spike in cases and implemented prevention strategies to curb the high death rates.
This includes widening language accessibility, cultural competency training among medical staff and reducing barriers to treatment, especially in low-income areas with limited medical care options.
Previously, Latinos accounted for the lowest percentage of opioid overdose deaths on the federal and state level. In 2019, the latest available update, Latinos accounted for 4% of Virginia's fatal overdoses while Black residents were 21% of the total. Whites were 72% of total opioid overdose deaths, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Deaths where the person was not treated by a physician in the last year also increased but annual suicide numbers did not change from past years, according to the VDH report.
About 629 deaths, or 5% of the preliminary numbers, do not have a cause recorded and the VDH continues to investigate "to focus prevention efforts in an attempt to prevent additional deaths during and after the COVID-19 pandemic."
For more information on how VDH identifies COVID-19 deaths, and its methodology, click here.
