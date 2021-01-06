Va. has released the outlines for who's next in line for COVID-19 vaccines. Here's what they are

The Virginia Department of Health released a more detailed outline on Wednesday of who will be eligible for vaccinations in the next two phases of the state's efforts. The first round of vaccinations, which Virginia is currently in, prioritizes health care workers and long-term care residents and staff.

Within this group, the VDH states doses should go first to those who are at greater risk but that "opportunities to vaccinate other [health care personnel] efficiently and quickly should not be missed."

Here's what the next two phases will look like:

Phase 1b: Front-line essential workers, people age 75-plus, people in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps

Front-line essential workers are defined in this instance as those at higher risk of COVID-19 exposure who can't work remotely and are not health care personnel.

This is the order in which these workers will be reached out to: