Va. Inspector General investigation leads to arrest in $1.3 million tax fraud scheme

An investigation by the Office of the State Inspector General has led to the arrest of a retired compliance supervisor for the Virginia Department of Taxation, who is accused of embezzling nearly $1.3 million in public funds.
Steve Hardie Anderson of Halifax County was indicted May 19 by a Richmond grand jury on charges of embezzling public funds and computer trespass. Both are felony offenses.
The Inspector General's Office conducted a yearslong investigation after the Virginia Taxation Department finished an internal probe and notified OSIG about allegations that involved Anderson, the agency said in a release.
The allegations centered on two taxation employees who allegedly gave Anderson access to the department's computer systems and "confidential taxpayer accounts," OSIG said. Specifics about how the funds were misappropriated were not disclosed. The offense date listed in electronic court records is March 1, 2013.
Anderson has repaid Virginia about $250,000 of the stolen funds, OSIG said.
"This was a complicated and serpentine investigation that reached a successful conclusion through the perseverance and thoroughness of our special agents here at OSIG and in collaboration with Virginia Tax and [the Attorney General's Office]," State Inspector Michael Westfall said in a statement. "This is another example of the hard work that state agencies provide the citizens of the Commonwealth."
The length of Anderson's employment with Virginia Tax and when he retired could not be determined.
"We cannot provide personnel information regarding any past or present employees of Virginia Tax," said spokeswoman Stephanie Benson.
Virginia law says the name, position, job classification and salary of all public employees are public records.
Anderson, who was arrested June 7, is scheduled to be arraigned July 6 in Richmond Circuit Court.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office. The charges carry a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.
(804) 649-6450