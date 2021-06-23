Va. Inspector General investigation leads to arrest in $1.3 million tax fraud scheme

An investigation by the Office of the State Inspector General has led to the arrest of a retired compliance supervisor for the Virginia Department of Taxation, who is accused of embezzling nearly $1.3 million in public funds.

Steve Hardie Anderson of Halifax County was indicted May 19 by a Richmond grand jury on charges of embezzling public funds and computer trespass. Both are felony offenses.

The Inspector General's Office conducted a yearslong investigation after the Virginia Taxation Department finished an internal probe and notified OSIG about allegations that involved Anderson, the agency said in a release.

The allegations centered on two taxation employees who allegedly gave Anderson access to the department's computer systems and "confidential taxpayer accounts," OSIG said. Specifics about how the funds were misappropriated were not disclosed. The offense date listed in electronic court records is March 1, 2013.

Anderson has repaid Virginia about $250,000 of the stolen funds, OSIG said.