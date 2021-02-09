Va. politicians urge state to address how rural health districts with high COVID rates received least amount of vaccines

Now, the unaddressed history has seeped into vaccinations.

"Since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, I have been vocal about the need to frame our response with an emphasis on equitable distribution," Aird said in a statement Tuesday. "Crater Health District has some of the highest concentrations of poverty and some of the lowest health indicators in the Commonwealth and because equity was not prioritized, we have fallen short of prevention the routine pattern of neglect when it comes to communities of color and rural communities."

The VDH did not respond to questions regarding efforts to funnel resources to health districts like Crater by time of publication but in a media briefing Tuesday, Dr. Stephanie Wheawill, director of the Division of Pharmacy services at the health department, said "our focus has been on equity and fairness and making sure that we can get vulnerable populations vaccinated."

In an interview Tuesday, McEachin said Congress is fighting to have money coming into states go toward vaccination clinics established near rural Black and Latino communities to widen accessibility. He added that this remains a national issue with complicated and unanswered questions left over by the previous administration.