VA Pridefest returns this Saturday, expects biggest turnout ever with LGBTQ rights 'under attack'

VA Pridefest returns to Brown’s Island this Saturday for the first time in three years, and organizers expect record-breaking attendance.

“After three long and challenging years, we are so excited to be back on Brown’s Island for Pridefest,” said James Millner, director of Virginia Pride. “Our social media metrics are off the charts. Our website traffic is up 300%. We’ve never had this kind of response before.”

Big Freedia, the Queen of Bounce, is set to headline the festival, fresh off contributing to Beyoncé’s single “Break My Soul” earlier this summer. Leikeli47, a mask-wearing rap artist with ties to Virginia, will be performing, as well as celebrity drag queen Rosé from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Local bands, DJs and local drag performers will be entertaining an expected 40,000 visitors throughout the day. There will be many food trucks and vendors as well.

For many, this year’s Pridefest is more important than ever as LGBTQ rights are being threatened.

“We are facing the worst attack on LGBTQ+ dignity and humanity that we have seen in decades,” said Narissa S. Rahaman, executive director of Equality Virginia. “2022 was the worst year in modern history for anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, and the 2023 state legislative sessions will be more of the same.”

She said legislators in the U.S. proposed 320-plus anti-LGBTQ+ bills this year, a new record. Many were aimed at trans rights and trans kids.

Last week, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration undid the Virginia Department of Education’s policy to protect transgender students. Under Youngkin’s new policies, students will be required to use school bathrooms that match the sex they were assigned at birth, “except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires.”

The new policies also say student participation in school athletics and activities will be based on biological sex and that parent approval will be required for any changes to a student’s name, including nicknames and/or pronouns.

Youngkin defended the policies earlier this week, emphasizing the importance of parents being involved in their children’s lives.

“We want to respect all students. We want to respect their privacy, their dignity, their safety,” Youngkin said Tuesday. “And second of all we want to reaffirm the fact that parents must have a role in their children’s lives. And as these important decisions are made, parents should be informed and included.”

But LGBTQ supporters like Rahaman say these policies would forcibly out transgender and non-binary students to their parents, potentially harming students.

“It is really bittersweet to be gathering for Pridefest to celebrate the LGBTQ community and the progress we have made toward acceptance and equality when the rights and protections we have fought so hard for are under blatant and withering attacks in Virginia and around the country,” Millner said.

This year, Virginia Pride’s Firework Award, which recognizes those who are catalysts for change, is being given to families and allies in Hanover County who have fought for trans and non-binary students.

In late August, the Hanover School Board passed a policy that will require transgender students to submit a written request to school administration asking for access to public schools’ facilities that align with the students’ gender identities.

The policy suggests that students and their parents submit documents including students’ disciplinary or criminal records, among other personal documents.

“It is unconscionable how LGBTQ kids, especially trans kids, have been attacked by officials from the governor to the local school board leaders. They are being stripped not just of their rights, but of their dignity by adults that are supposedly charged with protecting them,” Millner said.

LGBT Pride Month commemorates the Stonewall riots in June 1969 after police raided the Stonewall Inn bar in New York City’s Greenwich Village.

While Virginia Pride hosts many Pride Month events during June, VA Pridefest is held in September so as not to compete with D.C.’s Pridefest.

“Pride was born from protest. And while we are looking forward to celebrating this weekend, the sheer numbers of people that will come out to support us are, in a way, a protest,” Millner said.

VA Pridefest also includes a Youth Pride Pavilion for LGBTQ youth, their families and supporters. Organizers are partnering with local LGBTQ youth groups He, She, Ze and We and Side by Side, as well as the Children’s Museum of Richmond to feature youth-friendly entertainment and about a dozen youth-focused vendors.

“It’s truly a place where kids can come be their true, authentic selves,” Millner said. “It’s also really awesome to see how many families bring their LGBTQ kids to this event as a sign of support.”