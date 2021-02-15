Va. records lowest daily increase in COVID cases since November, but officials warn of letting guard down

Virginia recorded 1,539 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest single-day increase the state has seen since November. The percentage of people testing positive for the virus dropped to 9.3% over the weekend and 284 fewer patients were hospitalized with coronavirus since Friday's update, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The downward trends are promising after January's high of nearly 10,000 cases. But there's widening concern among public health officials that another peak could be likely if residents relax their behaviors while the number of highly transmissible variants in the U.S. continues to grow.

Epidemiologists at University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute - which has tracked COVID trends for nearly a year - outlined three potential scenarios for the upcoming months taking the variants into account.

One where people ignored restrictions and vaccinations didn't accelerate alongside the new variants projected a 40% increase in transmission by May, launching Virginia back to numbers as high, if not higher, than January - which was also the deadliest month of the pandemic.