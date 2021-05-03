Va. records lowest single-day case increase since October and lowest number of hospitalizations in almost a year

A New York Times analysis of Virginia's cases by county show 24 localities sustaining an increase over the last two weeks. The largest rise was in Fluvanna, which saw a 757% jump and has 126 cases per 100,000 residents. On Monday, however, the county reported only one new case.

Two localities remain flat, two are not reporting figures, and the rest are declining. Poquoson saw a 92% dip, the largest drop statewide, and has vaccinated 48% of its population with a least one dose. So has Fluvanna.

Regarding vaccination rates, UVA's report indicates Northern Virginia could reach the herd immunity threshold by the end of summer while other regions might have to wait until 2022. As of Monday, nearly every locality south of Richmond has yet to vaccinate 40% of their population with at least one dose.

Chesterfield has vaccinated 44%; Richmond has vaccinated 38%; Henrico has vaccinated 47.2%; and Hanover County has vaccinated the most at 48.5%.

Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, said on a call with reporters on Friday that Virginia might have hit its peak in demand.