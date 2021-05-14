Va. removing mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, lifting all COVID restrictions May 28

The state of emergency - an order allowing residents to wear masks in public, which is banned by Virginia code - remains in place until June 30. Yarmosky said the Northam administration is working to ensure people have the option to wear masks if they choose to do so, whether that be through executive action or another measure.

“We want to reassure folks if you want to wear a mask, you absolutely can and you will be able to do that throughout the summer,” Yarmosky said. “It would be hard for me to imagine actively banning face coverings, given the fact that we haven’t even approved vaccinations for children under 12.”

As of Friday, 64% of the 18-plus age groups in Virginia have received at least one dose, inching toward President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70% of adults in the U.S. vaccinated with at least one shot by Fourth of July. But the percentages differ among racial and ethnic groups and localities.

Of the 3.1 million people fully vaccinated, 64% are white Virginians; 10% are Latino; 14% are Black. This figure is about 37% of the total population.

Across Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover County, the gap is even wider, with whites having more than 10 times as many vaccinations as Latinos. In nearly each locality, Black and Latino residents account for the majority of cases.