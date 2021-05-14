Va. removing mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, lifting most COVID restrictions May 28

Restaurant owners in Richmond hurried to update social media posts and other signage to explain the change, including Penny Lane Pub downtown, which on Friday morning had created a sign telling patrons it had to follow the state’s guidelines, which required mask wearing.

“The first table in asked if they had to wear one, so we figured that was a sign of things to come,” said Penny Lane owner Terrance O’Neil.

Among the best ways to avoid confusion is for Virginians to “go out and get a shot,” Yarmosky added, prompting the administration to focus heavily the next two weeks on improving access in populations reporting lower vaccination rates.

The state of emergency — an order allowing residents to wear masks in public, which is banned by Virginia code — remains in place until June 30. Yarmosky said the Northam administration is working to ensure people have the option to wear masks if they choose to do so, whether that be through executive action or another measure.

“We want to reassure folks if you want to wear a mask, you absolutely can and you will be able to do that throughout the summer,” Yarmosky said. “It would be hard for me to imagine actively banning face coverings, given the fact that we haven’t even approved vaccinations for children under 12.”