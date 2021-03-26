Va. reserving vaccine slots for Black, Latino residents to improve access, high demand in Richmond leads to more doses

Virginia is reserving vaccine appointment slots for eligible Black and Latino residents to increase access among populations whose vaccination rates have consistently lagged behind the rest of the state.
Data from the Virginia Department of Health indicated nearly a one percentage point increase among Black communities for a total of 14% while Latinos account for 6.7%, or an increase of about half a percentage point, in the last week.
On Friday, vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula attributed the slight reduction in disparities to ongoing strategies that vary across different health districts.
In Prince William County, where about 1 in 4 residents are Latino, 200 spots are reserved daily for eligible people identified by outreach workers where the main barrier to being vaccinated was the pre-registration process. Throughout Norfolk, where a mass vaccination center is opening next week. Avula said the VDH has established a network of Black and Latino churches where a portion of the appointments go toward their eligible congregation.
Across the state, health districts like Richmond and Henrico are working to have the breakdown of people on the pre-registered list who are sent sign-up invitations for a dose to match the demographics of the localities.
Other areas with more flexibility in distribution, which Avula did not name, have segments of the day blocked out for "walk-ins" pre-determined by staff.
A federally run vaccine clinic in Philadelphia began doing the same for residents in under-vaccinated neighborhoods last week, and within days, demographics of vaccine recipients inched closer to matching the city's population.
"We have learned over the last couple of months that pre-registration is a deterrent," Avula said. "For some folks, whether it's not being tech-savvy enough to navigate a site or being really wary of putting all of your information on a government-run website. Whatever the reason may be there, it's clear there are segments of our community who aren't going to register through that pathway."
Limitations have meant communities who have consistently faced high levels of exposure are being vaccinated the least. COVID-19 rates among Black and Latino Virginians significantly outpace their share of the state, and when adjusted for age and population, Latinos are being infected, hospitalized and dying faster than every other group.
Avula said the goal is to at least have the vaccine demographics reflect the population but there's still work to be done.
"We need to exhaust every strategy to make sure that we can overall get to that 75% herd immunity," Avula said.
The set up could help the state maintain its equity plans once May 1 rolls around and every adult Virginian is able to get a shot. This change would add millions to the process.
Other states that have already opened vaccine eligibility implemented similar equity policies in the past month, noting how many in these communities are unvaccinated frontline essential workers continuing to work as businesses re-open and more people fill the spaces inside them - which means a higher risk of widespread transmission.
Those who are fully vaccinated can still get infected.
One of them was California, which announced earlier this month that 40% of its doses would be sent toward neighborhoods at the highest risk of contracting the virus, basing the factors on household income, education level and access to medical care.
This is among the largest shifts away from Centers from Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and a move to slow the spread where it's been the most rampant.
In mid-March, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state's mass vaccination sites would start setting aside appointments for priority populations to ensure equitable vaccine access.
Shifting around allocation of doses
As eligibility widens and the VDH has a firmer grasp on where demand remains highest, Avula said the state is shifting allocation to communities where a significant level of demand for vaccinates continues.
That includes Richmond and its surrounding counties and parts of Northern Virginia.
A miscalculation of the need in Danville, a city where the first mass vaccination site launched, prompted workers to tell people in line to invite out-of-town residents so vaccines were not wasted. Avula said none were, but acknowledged the challenges of transportation in rural areas and how the state needed to reallocate doses based not only on population but on interest.
The next challenge is the expected drop of demand in May and June, when private providers will be pivotal on convincing the "wait-and-see" crowd to receive a dose, said Avula. The group seeing the highest levels of hesitancy are politically conservative residents in rural areas, Avula said, even with community outreach.
Next week's vaccine distribution
Almost half a million vaccines are headed to Virginia next week, a figure that seemed impossible in December when 480,000 total vaccines were expected for the entire month. The increase has provided assurance that the state is on track to have every adult eligible for a vaccine by May 1.
While the state's Johnson & Johnson shipment was halved - 100,000 to 49,000 - due to the pharmaceutical company not meeting the production goal for March, Avula said there will be a one-time bump to 140,000 Pfizer vaccines. The following week will see a drop down to the 112,000 it's been receiving.
Nearly 165,000 are Moderna doses and the remaining 127,000 are reserved for the federal retail pharmacy partnership, which is not state-controlled.
Richmond and Henrico's health districts are receiving 10,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines next week, which is more than 20% of the state's overall allocation.
Eighty percent, or 8,000, of that amount is headed toward Richmond Raceway and an additional 500 is earmarked for the health departments' onsite clinics at independent living facilities, mobile vaccinations for homebound older residents and drive-thru events for people with disabilities and their caregivers.
The final 1,500 doses will be distributed across pharmacies and hospitals.
Virginia has administered more than 3.3 million vaccines and 2.2 million have received at least one dose. That's more than a quarter of the state's population and 3.6 times the total number of COVID-19 cases.
An average of 52,192 shots are being given each day, according to Friday's update, but Virginia peaked at more than 75,500 doses administered in a single day on Feb. 27 - indicating a greater vaccination capacity than the average shows.
