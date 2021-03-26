Va. reserving vaccine slots for Black, Latino residents to improve access, high demand in Richmond leads to more doses

Avula said the goal is to at least have the vaccine demographics reflect the population but there's still work to be done.

"We need to exhaust every strategy to make sure that we can overall get to that 75% herd immunity," Avula said.

The set up could help the state maintain its equity plans once May 1 rolls around and every adult Virginian is able to get a shot. This change would add millions to the process.

Other states that have already opened vaccine eligibility implemented similar equity policies in the past month, noting how many in these communities are unvaccinated frontline essential workers continuing to work as businesses re-open and more people fill the spaces inside them - which means a higher risk of widespread transmission.

Those who are fully vaccinated can still get infected.

One of them was California, which announced earlier this month that 40% of its doses would be sent toward neighborhoods at the highest risk of contracting the virus, basing the factors on household income, education level and access to medical care.