Va. will not allow walk-ins at vaccine clinics anytime soon to limit out-of-towners, considers requiring proof of residency

No decision has been made yet.

Other states that have required proof of residency are Indiana and Florida, but that didn't include locality.

Another complicated detail is how the state doesn't have the ability to control a federal registration system that offers Virginians appointments 50 miles from where they live. Pharmacies, which are vaccinating people through a federal partnership, are out of the state's control, too.

Avula said Friday that pharmacies will no longer pull from Virginia's pre-registered list to offer appointments and will instead use their own schedulers while abiding by state guidelines. Pharmacies will begin vaccinating Phase Two on April 18.

States have equally wrestled with the difficulties of proving eligibility in the pre-registration process, and how that could be another deterrent. Virginia leaders haven't expressed interest in requiring proof instead of an honor system, but Avula acknowledged how anyone could have been "disingenuous" in signing up.

"We just hope that's a minority of people and not a majority," he said.