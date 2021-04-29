Vaccine demand is waning in Richmond and Henrico. With access being a factor, health districts are adjusting strategies

"The other kind of piece of that is cultural nuance. When we think about our outreach strategy, we always try to pair our staff and communities with folks who have [that]," Lawrence said. "Like language and understanding, ... we think about their gathering spaces or the grocery stores. Are there laundromats that folks spend time at that we want to go instead of door knocking?"

Lawrence said outreach workers with already established relationships have guided those decisions, adding when more skeptical people have received information from someone they trust, a shift has occurred.

With restrictions easing on May 15, widening the cap on social gatherings to 100 people indoors and 250 outside, Popovich said vaccinating more people is the only effective strategy in "keeping COVID at bay here in Virginia."

Not doing so could strike the communities with the lowest vaccine uptake, which in Virginia is politically conservative people in rural health districts and populations struggling to access a dose.

For the last month, 65% of COVID cases in Richmond are among Black residents who are about 48% of the city's population. Throughout the same timeframe in Henrico, they're nearly 40% of cases and less than 30% of the county.