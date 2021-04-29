Vaccine demand is waning in Richmond and Henrico. With access being a factor, health districts are adjusting strategies

Four and a half months into Virginia's vaccination campaign, nearly 30% of the state population is fully vaccinated and the state's average of daily infections on Thursday dropped to 1,051 - a first since mid-October.
But in Richmond and Henrico, a bulk of the existing cases are among Black residents and preliminary data from the local health districts in mid-April showed 14 census tracts with Black populations as high as 95% had low vaccination rates.
One South Richmond census tract where nearly 50% are Hispanic was marked as having high social vulnerability and case burden and low inoculation numbers.
Only 5 of those 14 census tracts had vaccination sites nearby, indicating that while skepticism might remain among Black and Latino populations, having access to a vaccine clinic remains a challenge.
While mass vaccination clinics have been the primary vehicle for health districts to distribute doses, community outreach workers have cautioned that those options don't necessarily work for populations with limited transportation, language barriers and mistrust in healthcare systems.
Scheduling an appointment at these sites used to require pre-registering through the state system and waiting for a link to sign up for a dose. As of Monday, Richmond and Henrico residents can directly make an appointment, a change benefiting individuals who struggled with the technology needed to navigate the site.
Of the roughly 193,000 people who pre-registered with Richmond and Henrico, 60% were white. Statewide, the figure is about 47% but almost a third are not reported.
While nearly 27,000 were on the local waiting lists last week, Richmond and Henrico nurse manager Amy Popovich said by Thursday, the number dropped to 500.
To help close the gap, Popovich announced plans for the health districts to break away from the strategy and expand the number of community events and local pharmacies - who receive about a third of the weekly allocation - distributing doses.
This includes hosting more walk-in clinics, partnering with libraries to help residents find a vaccine, and launching more hubs throughout the city using the census tracts to identify locations needing more sites.
The Northside location at Virginia Union University opens next week. George Wythe High School, which is currently operating as a mass site, will start allowing walk-ups every Wednesday.
Call centers are available for residents to schedule doses and ask questions about their concerns. The first vaccination site using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine starts on Friday, allowing mobile vaccine clinics for public housing communities and homebound individuals to continue.
Richmond and Henrico are also prioritizing one-on-one interactions, said Jackie Lawrence, director of health equity for the localities.
"The other kind of piece of that is cultural nuance. When we think about our outreach strategy, we always try to pair our staff and communities with folks who have [that]," Lawrence said. "Like language and understanding, ... we think about their gathering spaces or the grocery stores. Are there laundromats that folks spend time at that we want to go instead of door knocking?"
Lawrence said outreach workers with already established relationships have guided those decisions, adding when more skeptical people have received information from someone they trust, a shift has occurred.
With restrictions easing on May 15, widening the cap on social gatherings to 100 people indoors and 250 outside, Popovich said vaccinating more people is the only effective strategy in "keeping COVID at bay here in Virginia."
Not doing so could strike the communities with the lowest vaccine uptake, which in Virginia is politically conservative people in rural health districts and populations struggling to access a dose.
For the last month, 65% of COVID cases in Richmond are among Black residents who are about 48% of the city's population. Throughout the same timeframe in Henrico, they're nearly 40% of cases and less than 30% of the county.
Meanwhile, reports of vaccine demand waning coincide with a drop in the average number of doses administered throughout the state.
In the first week of April, the Virginia Department of Health recorded an average of 84,317 shots given daily. On Thursday, it was 74,066.
A weekly update from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute, which monitors COVID trends, indicated the pause in Johnson & Johnson could be a factor, which was lifted last Friday.
Risks currently threatening ongoing progress with vaccinations is how the U.K. variant has become the dominant strain in Virginia and decreases in social distancing and mask use, according to UVA researchers.
Virginia updated its rules on mask wearing on Thursday to match the new federal guidelines stating fully vaccinated people can forgo masks outdoors if alone or in small groups.
The state still requires mask wearing at graduations, concerts or sporting events, such as the championship football game on Saturday afternoon between Highland Springs and Stone Bridge of Ashburn.
To hit herd immunity, which is estimated to occur once roughly 75% of the state is fully vaccinated, Virginia would need to double its current output. As of Thursday, more than 6 million doses have been administered.
Richmond and Henrico residents interested in scheduling an appointment for a health department vaccine clinic can visit vax.rchd.com or call (804) 205-3501.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo
Staff writer Andrew Cain contributed to this story.