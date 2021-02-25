Vaccine eligibility prioritizes residents 65 and up. In Richmond, only 5% of Latinos are in that age group

In Virginia, about 42% of janitorial workers are Latino, according to the Commonwealth Institute. Black and Latino faith leaders have also been on the frontlines, integral in building trust among underserved communities and working with Richmond and Henrico to establish vaccination sites.

Popovich said that the localities are also looking at high-risk ZIP codes identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Social Vulnerability Index and have shifted part of their vaccines toward refugee, immigrant, Black and Latino communities for nearly a month.

Bon Secours Care-A-Van has helped in launching mobile vaccine clinics, with one outside of Sacred Heart Center, a nonprofit focused on Latino families in the Richmond area.

Next week, vaccine shipments headed toward Richmond and Henrico will increase to 10,180. For about a month, the health districts were receiving a steady 6,300 weekly doses.