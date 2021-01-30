Vaccine event at raceway draws thousands of seniors, who waited an hour or more for a shot

An estimated 4,700 seniors descended on Richmond Raceway on Saturday to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
So many people showed up early that the start of the morning became a scene of long wait times and confusion that led some to leave without a shot. Richmond and Henrico health district tweeted around 9 a.m. that some morning appointments were moved to the afternoon and anyone registered for a shot should check their email before heading out.
Organizers said the event was a large undertaking that left some people waiting an hour or more after their appointment times, but said the event was a success.
One Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter waited two and a half hours for am 11 a.m. appointment for his mother and another with her mother was quoted a wait time of about two hours around noon.
The event for pre-registered seniors was put on by Henrico County and the health districts of Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield and Chickahominy was aimed primarily residents 75-and-older, one of the most at-risk segments of the population.
Another 2,300 seniors were scheduled to be vaccinated Sunday, but the threat of inclement weather led organizers to postpone that event until Tuesday. Those who were scheduled for Sunday will still have appointments for Tuesday, but are advised to check their email and phones for revised information from their health districts.
At first glance, row after row of vehicles in the raceway parking area presented a daunting scene, but the lines moved steadily. A Henrico County spokeswoman said an average of 525 people were being vaccinated every hour.
Jackson Baynard, Henrico's Director of Emergency Management, described the event as “a massive undertaking,” but also one that was “a really organized process.”
Vehicles were moved, one line at a time, toward the Old Dominion building where participants went inside to be vaccinated. Some of the longer wait times occurred when people arrived hours before their appointment time -- Baynard said vehicles began arriving at 6 a.m., two hours before the event began. He also said than older crowd “moves a little slower, a little more carefully,” and that was fine.
“Slow and steady will win the race,” he said.
Richmonder John Sarvay drove his mother, Connie Sarvay of Chesterfield, to the raceway. She had a 9 a.m. appointment. They arrived at 8:50 and “sat in a field with a thousand other cars for an hour, wondering. We didn’t know what the plan was,” he said.
But once the line started moving, things proceeded quickly. They were out of there by 10:30 a.m.
“From my perspective, it was amazingly well-organized,” he said. “I’d heard disaster stories from another community, but this felt pretty smooth. Folks were really friendly. The staff along the way were real engaged. It was a pretty well-done experience.”
The biggest problem, he said, was not knowing what to expect. Step-by-step details of the process would have reduced any anxiety they had while sitting in the sea of motionless vehicles. The Richmond and Henrico health district – one of three participating in Saturday’s event - tweeted that attendees should be prepared to wait “up to an hour” and in a parking lot - but no other communication about the wait was shared on other social media platforms or at all by the two other health districts. People registered for the event where not checked in until moving out of the parking area – where wait times were up to two hours. Contracted parking attendants directed traffic and attempted to answer questions about the wait time, but could not verify appointments or reschedule them.
Virginia’s total number of COVID-19 cases surpassed the half-million mark with 4,309 new cases reported Saturday, bringing total caseload across the state to 502,221. Deaths statewide stand at 6,449, an increase of 70 from the previous daily report, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
(804) 649-6639