Vaccine registration system opens in Va. with minor setbacks, major language accessibility concerns

When a Spanish version of the form was added, it was powered by Google Translate and returned a decipherable but faulty product.

The Department of Labor's Civil Rights Center advises not to use machine translation for vital documents without having a trained person review the messaging first, noting that "it is seldom, if ever, sufficient."

Roncales, 66, had a Spanish copy of Richmond and Henrico's interest form on his phone to help speed up the process of registering the Chesterfield woman with her local health district, which will contact users to schedule a dose once their turn arrives.

He has used the translated form to help Latinos in Chesterfield and the surrounding health districts that, according to Roncales, didn't have an accurate Spanish translation like Richmond and Henrico.

Local health districts were instructed by the state to include links to it on their websites, replacing the old forms they were using, which means Richmond and Henrico's form is no longer available.

State officials said Virginians who already registered for a COVID-19 vaccine through their local health district do not need to register again.