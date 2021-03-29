Varina School Board rep asks Board chairwoman to step down after offensive Dr. Seuss post

Ogburn said in an email that it was not her intention to step down from the Board unless her colleagues wanted her to.

“When we met as a Board two weeks ago, it was the will of the Board that I continue in my post,” she said in a statement. “We will certainly discuss Mrs. Atkins' request when we meet in April at our next Board meeting. It is most appropriate that Board business be handled by the Board members in person, not in one-on-one conversations out of the public arena.”

Atkins said she did not initially ask for Ogburn to resign during a closed meeting to discuss the post. The Board has committed to attend sensitivity training.

Atkins fears this will not be enough.

In the aftermath of the video incident of 2016, renowned scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw, a Black woman who coined developed the theory of “intersectionality,”’ and is the co-founder of the African American Policy Forum, told the Times-Dispatch that banning the video was a form of censorship and it was an “alarming capitulation” of blissful ignorance.

Henrico is also being sued by the family of a student who claim that school officials at Short Pump Middle School failed to provide a safe environment for their child who was called racial slurs in a locker room at the school.