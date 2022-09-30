VCU Health lost $56 million last year, as hospitals struggle with increased costs

The Virginia Commonwealth University Health System finished the 2022 fiscal year with an operating loss of $56 million, as the system paid millions in unplanned labor expenses caused by the pandemic and transitioned to a new electronic medical record.

The troubles VCU faced mirror those of hospitals across the country, which have paid more for employees, medicines and supplies, while federal bailout money has dried up.

“There’s nothing unique about our situation,” said Dr. Art Kellermann, CEO of VCU Health.

VCU’s $56 million shortfall represents 2% of its annual budget. The government-affiliated system isn’t planning layoffs, but Kellermann couldn’t rule them out, either.

Health systems across the country have seen their costs increase in the past year. HCA Healthcare, one of the largest hospital companies in the country, announced a net income of $2.4 billion in the first six months of 2022, down from $2.9 billion in the same period a year earlier. A for-profit system, HCA operates six hospitals and three freestanding emergency rooms in the Richmond area.

Bon Secours, a nonprofit system that operates seven hospitals and four standalone ER’s in central Virginia, said its local facilities met their operating budget in 2021. Tax records for 2021 were not available, but Jenna Green, a spokesperson for the system, said Bon Secours faces the same economic challenges as the rest of the industry.

“Our mission to improve the health and well-being of our communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved, is at the core of everything we do,” Green said.

Bon Secours faced intense criticism last week after a New York Times report claimed the health system had used Richmond Community Hospital in Church Hill to purchase discounted medicines through a federal program designed for poor patients, only to downsize the hospital’s capabilities while investing in wealthier hospitals.

The pandemic has driven thousands of hospital nurses out of the workforce. To keep intensive care units and emergency rooms staffed, hospitals turned to short-term traveling nurses who command a much higher wage.

VCU Health incurred $63 million in unexpected labor expenses in the 2021-22 fiscal year. VCU also raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour and spent money on cost-of-living and merit increases for its staff, Kellermann said. While VCU does receive some state funding, the vast majority of its revenue comes from patients.

During the omicron surge, many health care workers got sick. At the height of omicron, VCU had 150 workers in isolation each day. The system’s labor costs shot up from $2 million a month to more than $7 million, Kellermann said. Inflation and supply chain slowdowns also added to VCU’s costs as the price of medicine rose.

The health system also spent $52 million transitioning to its new electronic medical record, Epic. Because Bon Secours also uses Epic, doctors at VCU can see a record of a patient’s treatment at Bon Secours and vice-versa.

Many Epic-related expenses are one-time costs, Kellermann said.

A year earlier, in the 2020-21 fiscal year, VCU Health was buoyed by federal emergency relief funding. The hospital system received $52 million in federal funds, which kept VCU in the black. VCU got less than half as much in 2021-22.

VCU marched forward with its plans to open the Adult Outpatient Pavilion and continue construction on the Children’s Hospital of Richmond tower. Both projects started before the pandemic and cost close to $400 million.

The staff at VCU have given a name to its efforts to repair the system’s financial status. They’re calling it “operation rebound.”

In addition to cutting costs, the system will invest in current employees and the local workforce to reduce its dependency on travel nurses, Kellermann said. Getting insurance companies to pay their bills on time would help, too. Anthem Blue Cross, one of the largest insurance companies in the country, was behind in hospital payments by billions of dollars last year, Kaiser Health News reported.

“We need to be significantly better this year to get our margin back to where we need it to be,” Kellermann said.