Virginia Commonwealth University Health spent $73 million to back out of a redevelopment plan for the Public Safety Building in downtown Richmond, its CEO said Friday.

VCU made a one-time payment to avoid far greater financial problems in the future, said Dr. Marlon Levy, interim CEO of VCU Health.

The health system has had three different plans for the plot at North 10th and Clay Streets near the MCV campus: a roughly 20-story office building before the pandemic, a scaled-down research building and now a replacement for the school of dentistry. VCU needs approval in the delayed state budget to move forward on the school of dentistry project.

In recent months, VCU Health made the decision to exit the project for the research building, which would have been built by Capital City Partners LLC. Levy called it "the tough, but prudent, decision." By late 2021, construction and "other challenges" had made moving forward impossible and would have caused "dire, long-term financial repercussions."

VCU Health paid the $73 million from its operating funds. The total represents slightly more than 2% of the annual budget.

Between July 2022 and January 2023, VCU Health produced an operating loss of $62 million, or almost 4%. The health system blamed skyrocketing labor costs for the loss, and many hospitals nationwide lost money in 2022.

News of VCU's exit payment was first reported by Richmond BizSense.