VCU Health plans to build a smaller downtown building for labs and research

Virginia Commonwealth University Health System is planning a smaller, reconfigured building in downtown Richmond, according to schematics filed with the city.

In designs submitted by the developer, Capital City Partners LLC, the new VCU Health building at 500 North 10th Street would stand seven stories and would include space for used for labs and research.

The plan is a downsizing for the health system, which as late as last summer considered erecting a 20-story office building.

The site, which is currently occupied by the dilapidated Public Safety Building, is boarded by North Ninth and 10th Streets and East Leigh Street. VCU Health's new Adult Outpatient Pavilion stands one block east, on the other side of 10th Street.

A spokesperson for VCU Health declined to comment on the schematics except to say the health system will continue to participate in the redevelopment project.

VCU Health's name isn't listed on the schematic, which was previously reported by Richmond BizSense. The blueprint does mention the other two intended occupants, Ronald McDonald House Charities and The Doorways. Both organizations provide temporary housing for families while a child undergoes medical treatment, and the buildings would include several floors for with double-occupancy rooms and extended-stay rooms.

The block would feature a development in three separate sections: a six-story building for Ronald McDonald on the south east corner, a seven-story building for The Doorways on the west side and a taller VCU Health facility along the north side. The schematic shows four levels of basement parking and a courtyard. The architect is Philadelphia-based KiernanTimberlake.

After buying the Public Safety Building 3-acre parcel for $3.5 million last year, Capital City Partners originally planned a $325 million redevelopment featuring a 500,000-square-foot tower for VCU Health. The original plan called for a child care center operated by VCU Health, ground-level retail space, 90,000 square feet of Class A office space and more than 1,200 parking spaces.

The new design includes space for "child development" and amenity space but no retail.

Demand for new office space has waned since the pandemic as millions have continued working from home. VCU Health allows some non-clinical employees to work remotely.

The cost of the plan is unclear. The development is part of the larger Coliseum reimagination, which stretches from North Fifth Street to North 10th Street and from East Franklin Street to East Leigh Street. The city has pitched a plan to demolish the Coliseum and replace it with new public gathering spaces, apartment complexes, hotels and a new City Hall.