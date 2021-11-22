VCU Health’s new outpatient tower will expand Massey Cancer and consolidate services

Furniture should arrive just on time

On the day the Adult Outpatient Pavilion opens, Dec. 6, VCU Health will go live with a new electronic medical record software. That’s no coincidence. VCU didn’t want to open the building with one software then transition to the next, so it held the opening back to coincide with the implementation of Epic, said Deborah Davis, chief of strategic initiatives.

Nearly every outpatient specialty will be available in the new tower. But the Pauley Heart Center will stay at its location on East Marshall Street, and the Ambulatory Care Center, which houses outpatient services now, will remain. The vacated spaces will be renovated as the hospital system figures out how to best use them, said Dr. Tom Yackel, president of MCV Physicians.

With the extra space, VCU Health expects to service more than one million outpatient visits in fiscal 2022, something it has never accomplished before. The current workforce of 900 physicians is expected to grow 5 to 10% per year, Yackel said, as the need for medical services grows and the population expands. VCU Health also is attracting patients from across the state, the doctor said.