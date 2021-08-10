VCU Health will increase its minimum wage to $15 an hour

Virginia Commonwealth University Health System is raising its minimum wage from $12 to $15 as businesses are raising the salaries of low-end workers in order to fill open positions.

About 1,700 employees and contract workers, about 10% of the total workforce, will receive the raise, which goes into in September. Among the workers who will receive raises are staffers who provide food and nutrition services, cleaning services and operate the valet service.

"Our team members, including these frontline workers, have gone to extraordinary lengths to support our mission and ultimately our patients," chief human resources officer Paula M. Henderson said in a statement. "Every single one of them contributes to a patient's care experience, whether it's providing comfort and kind words behind their masks, a hot meal, clean sheets and so much more."

Bon Secours implemented a new compensation model in 2019, a spokesperson said. The company is increasing minimum wages in phases and expects to pay its employees at least $15 an hour by 2022. The spokesperson didn't say what the company's current wage is or how it is choosing which employees will receive raises first.

A spokesperson for HCA did not respond to a request for the health system's minimum wage.