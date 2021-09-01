VCU is reconsidering its policy on allowing unvaccinated students to attend in-person class; 450 unvaccinated students still registered

Carpenter said VCU is also considering less drastic measures, including restricting access to certain buildings.

There are 756 students out of 28,850 who have not reported their vaccination or requested an exemption, Porter said. Of the 756, about 300 are taking online classes away from campus and don't have to be vaccinated.

Other universities in Virginia chose to disenroll noncompliant students before the semester began. Virginia Tech disenrolled 134 out of 37,000 students, a spokesperson said Tuesday, though its unclear how many of them intended to return for the fall semester.

The University of Virginia disenrolled 238, though only 49 had registered for classes. The College of William & Mary withdrew 42, though only 12 had registered for classes.

After he wrote his letter, Carpenter immediately got a response from Meredith Weiss, VCU's vice president for administration, he said. She said the university would seek faculty input on what should happen to noncompliant students. Weiss was unavailable for an interview Wednesday, Porter said.

The faculty senate met later Tuesday, and faculty were told the university is still trying to decide what to do with noncompliant students, said Jon Becker, a professor of education leadership and member of the faculty senate.