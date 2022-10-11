VCU Massey Cancer Center to lead $114 million initiative for expanding diversity in clinical trials

The Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center will lead a $114 million initiative to increase diversity in clinical trials and improve health outcomes for minority residents.

With funding from the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation and Gilead Sciences, Inc., Massey will select medical students and doctors from across the country to learn how to build better trials and develop relationships with their communities.

Researchers use medical research trials to test medicines and learn more about health patterns. But the volunteers are overwhelmingly white -- white residents made up 75% of trial participants in 2020 but just 58% of the population. Doctors worry there's a blind spot in how diseases and medicines affect Black and Latino populations.

"We cannot eliminate health disparities if clinical trial participants don't reflect the diversity of our population," Winn said.

Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation, which aims at eliminating global health disparities, first announced the program in 2020. The idea was for older doctors to mentor younger ones on how to develop relationships in communities and build trust. Then the younger doctors mentor medical students.

Dr. Robert Winn, director of the Massey Cancer Center, became the chairperson for the program's advisory committee. When he was hired by VCU in 2019, Winn was just the second Black director of a nationally designated cancer center in the country. He has made health disparities a pillar of his career.

The death rates of cancer can differ based on a patient's race. Black men are twice as likely to die from cancer as Asian men and women, according to the American Cancer Society.

In May, Bristol Myers Squibb renamed the program for Winn, calling it the Robert A. Winn Diversity in Clinical Trials Award Program. It now intends to train nearly 600 doctors and medical students by 2027.

Massey will oversee the program, choosing the winners and developing a curriculum.

Rafael Robles, 24, a second-year VCU medical student, was one of the first participants. He spent six weeks in San Antonio learning about genetic data and what a person's genes say about their risk for cancer. But most of the data available comes from white residents.

If the data pool was more diverse, doctors could do genetic tests on Black and Latino people and have a clearer understanding on the person's risk for cancer.

Doctors more often need to engage with their community to understand its needs, said Robles, who was born in Colombia. Health care professionals have to understand their community's need in order to treat it, he said.