 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

VCU Massey Cancer Center to lead $114 million initiative for expanding diversity in clinical trials

  • 0
20221012_MET_MASSEY

VCU Medical student Rafael Robles is photographed on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia. Robles recently receive training on how to conduct research that's representative of minority communities.

 SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Most consistent rain falls between midnight Wednesday and daybreak Thursday.

The Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center will lead a $114 million initiative to increase diversity in clinical trials and improve health outcomes for minority residents. 

With funding from the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation and Gilead Sciences, Inc., Massey will select medical students and doctors from across the country to learn how to build better trials and develop relationships with their communities.

Researchers use medical research trials to test medicines and learn more about health patterns. But the volunteers are overwhelmingly white -- white residents made up 75% of trial participants in 2020 but just 58% of the population. Doctors worry there's a blind spot in how diseases and medicines affect Black and Latino populations. 

People are also reading…

VCU Health lost $56 million last year, as hospitals struggle with increased costs

"We cannot eliminate health disparities if clinical trial participants don't reflect the diversity of our population," Winn said. 

Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation, which aims at eliminating global health disparities, first announced the program in 2020. The idea was for older doctors to mentor younger ones on how to develop relationships in communities and build trust. Then the younger doctors mentor medical students. 

Dr. Robert Winn, director of the Massey Cancer Center, became the chairperson for the program's advisory committee. When he was hired by VCU in 2019, Winn was just the second Black director of a nationally designated cancer center in the country. He has made health disparities a pillar of his career. 

Inside greater Richmond's big plan for pharmaceutical manufacturing

The death rates of cancer can differ based on a patient's race. Black men are twice as likely to die from cancer as Asian men and women, according to the American Cancer Society. 

In May, Bristol Myers Squibb renamed the program for Winn, calling it the Robert A. Winn Diversity in Clinical Trials Award Program. It now intends to train nearly 600 doctors and medical students by 2027. 

Massey will oversee the program, choosing the winners and developing a curriculum. 

Study at VCU Massey Cancer shows new potential treatment for rare but deadly childhood cancer

Rafael Robles, 24, a second-year VCU medical student, was one of the first participants. He spent six weeks in San Antonio learning about genetic data and what a person's genes say about their risk for cancer. But most of the data available comes from white residents. 

If the data pool was more diverse, doctors could do genetic tests on Black and Latino people and have a clearer understanding on the person's risk for cancer. 

Doctors more often need to engage with their community to understand its needs, said Robles, who was born in Colombia. Health care professionals have to understand their community's need in order to treat it, he said.  

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

Twitter: @EricKolenich

0 Comments

Tags

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This flying car showed off its first public test flight in Dubai

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News