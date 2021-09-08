VCU Medical Center names San Antonio administrator as new president

Michael Roussos, the top administrator at University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, has been named president of Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, the health system announced Wednesday.

In San Antonio, Roussos helped create the Center for Life, the nation's second hospital-based regional center for organ donation. He also led the hospital's transition to Epic, an electronic medical records system that VCU Health will implement later this year.

As president, Roussos, 44, will oversee VCU's hospital in downtown Richmond. He starts in December.

"VCU Medical Center’s commitment to its community is evident in the well-coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic, national rankings and designations, and commitment to enhance the patient experience through the continued transformation of its downtown campus,” Roussos said in a statement.

Roussos worked for HCA Healthcare for 13 years and rose to the position of CEO at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, Texas, before joining University Hospital in San Antonio. He earned a bachelor's in kinesiology at the University of Texas at Austin and a master's of health care administration from Trinity University in San Antonio.