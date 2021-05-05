VCU moves to permanently ban Delta Chi fraternity chapter after freshman's death in February

Virginia Commonwealth University officials have tentatively recommended the permanent removal of a fraternity linked to the February death of a 19-year-old student who was found dead hours after attending one of the fraternity's parties.
A report on the incident by VCU's Division of Student Affairs recommends that the Delta Chi chapter should be expelled "if reported allegations result in findings that it is responsible for misconduct" associated with the death of freshman Adam Oakes, a university spokesperson said Wednesday.
Michael Porter, VCU's associate vice president for public affairs, said the Division of Student Affairs initiated disciplinary proceedings against the chapter Monday, more than two months after Oakes died within hours of attending an event held by the fraternity.
His family says hazing played a significant role in his death. Oakes had received a bid to the Delta Chi fraternity, and the night before his death, he attended a party in which he would receive his “big brother.”
Partygoers handed him a large bottle of whiskey and told him to drink, his family said. Authorities found him dead in the morning. VCU suspended the Delta Chi chapter the following day, and so did the fraternity’s headquarters.
In an email Wednesday evening, Porter said the Division of Student Affairs' report is "based on multiple reports and allegations of violations of university policies and directives regarding chapter events, COVID-19 protocols, recruitment activities, alcohol and hazing" in the hours before Oakes died.
Porter said the next steps include a review by VCU's Student Organization Conduct Committee under a process that is expected to be complete this summer. Richmond police are also still investigating the death.
Records recently obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch found that the university had previously issued a four-year ban on the Delta Chi chapter in 2018 after repeated violations, including giving alcohol to underage students. The university later lowered the suspension to just one year.
In a statement Wednesday evening, Oakes' cousin Courtney White said the family feels that the university's recent actions are "a step in the right direction."
"We believe [Delta Chi at VCU] has endangered the lives and safety of VCU students. It has never been held fully accountable for its actions until now," White said. "Sadly, it took my cousin's death for VCU to take a closer look at the fraternity, their operations, and lengthy history of reckless behavior."
She added: "It's time for those involved in the fraternity and associated with it to understand the reality of the situation. An amazing, kind-hearted soul is no longer with us, and no family deserves what we have gone through. Expelling the fraternity from returning to VCU can protect students. ... It's a small but mighty win if VCU follows through with the recommendation to expel a fraternity that has caused such pain."
In addition to suspending Delta Chi again after Oakes' death, VCU hired a consulting firm specializing in fraternity and sorority culture to investigate Greek life at the university.
Updates on the study can be found online at students.vcu.edu/dsa/fsl-review.
