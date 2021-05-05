VCU moves to permanently ban Delta Chi fraternity chapter after freshman's death in February

Porter said the next steps include a review by VCU's Student Organization Conduct Committee under a process that is expected to be complete this summer. Richmond police are also still investigating the death.

Records recently obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch found that the university had previously issued a four-year ban on the Delta Chi chapter in 2018 after repeated violations, including giving alcohol to underage students. The university later lowered the suspension to just one year.

In a statement Wednesday evening, Oakes' cousin Courtney White said the family feels that the university's recent actions are "a step in the right direction."

"We believe [Delta Chi at VCU] has endangered the lives and safety of VCU students. It has never been held fully accountable for its actions until now," White said. "Sadly, it took my cousin's death for VCU to take a closer look at the fraternity, their operations, and lengthy history of reckless behavior."