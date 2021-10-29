VCU plans to build a new, 6-story, $42 million computer and data center on Broad Street

Virginia Commonwealth University plans to erect a six-story office building on a narrow plot on West Broad Street to house the university's computer center, the university's latest real estate development plan for the city.
The university's board of visitors on Friday unanimously approved adding the project to VCU's six-year capital plan. The total cost, which will be split between the university and the state, is $42 million.
Currently located near Capitol Square, VCU's computer center is the data center and network operations hub for the university and VCU Health and the telecommunications hub for the health system.
The center manages security for buildings and police cameras. It also contains finance, human resources and student systems, and automated patient assistance calls originate there. VCU routes internet and telephone connectivity there, too.
These services have been located in the state-owned Pocahontas Building, which is across Bank Street from Capitol Square, since 1996.
But the state notified VCU in April that it would need to vacate the space by the end of 2023. The state plans to move the Virginia Supreme Court and Court of Appeals to that location.
To ensure there's no downtime of these systems, VCU will replicate the systems at the new facility before the old ones are taken off line.
Located at 707 W. Broad St., the new location is one block west of North Belvidere Street, and currently contains a small parking lot and is already owned by VCU's real estate arm, the VCU Real Estate Foundation.
The plot is also adjacent to VCU's technology services, meaning less rerouting of fiber and cable will be required. The university considered moving the operation to a third-party location or outsourcing the work but determined those routes would be more expensive.
VCU plans to spend $23 million to put up the building, a cost paid by the university. For the remaining $19 million, which covers the cost of replacing the equipment, the university is requesting the state pay those bills.
VCU also plans to move its employees from 700 W. Grace St. to the new facility. Those employees work in capital accounting, facility operations and other departments. VCU plans to raze 700 W. Grace St. between 2023 and 2024 to make way for a new honors dorm.
Currently located across West Grace Street, the honors dorm eventually will be replaced by a new arts building, said Meredith Weiss, vice president of administration.
VCU plans to consolidate its arts facilities along North Belvidere Street. Earlier this year, it announced plans for a $181 million arts and innovation building to go up at the southeast corner of West Broad and North Belvidere Streets. The new arts building will contain hybrid classroom-labs, performance space and "creative incubators." Construction could start between late 2022 and 2024.
VCU has not yet taken control of the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority on Hermitage Road. It plans to build a tennis center with six indoor courts and 12 outdoor courts, a field house with an indoor track and turf field, practice fields and a new soccer stadium to replace Sports Backers Stadium.
In the past year and a half, VCU has purchased three plots south of the ABC facility for a total of $16 million. It is also under contract to purchase a 6-acre office and warehouse space at 1609 Sherwood Ave., athletics director Ed McLaughlin said last month. That plot would come at an additional cost of $7.3 million.
The General Assembly allotted $14.7 million to VCU toward the purchase of the ABC facility. The athletic department will kick in an extra $1.3 million, putting the cost of the sale at $16 million.
The athletics village could make way for a new baseball stadium to host the Flying Squirrels and VCU's team, but a baseball stadium is not part of the university's capital plan.
