VCU plans to build a new, 6-story, $42 million computer and data center on Broad Street

Located at 707 W. Broad St., the new location is one block west of North Belvidere Street, and currently contains a small parking lot and is already owned by VCU's real estate arm, the VCU Real Estate Foundation.

The plot is also adjacent to VCU's technology services, meaning less rerouting of fiber and cable will be required. The university considered moving the operation to a third-party location or outsourcing the work but determined those routes would be more expensive.

VCU plans to spend $23 million to put up the building, a cost paid by the university. For the remaining $19 million, which covers the cost of replacing the equipment, the university is requesting the state pay those bills.

VCU also plans to move its employees from 700 W. Grace St. to the new facility. Those employees work in capital accounting, facility operations and other departments. VCU plans to raze 700 W. Grace St. between 2023 and 2024 to make way for a new honors dorm.

Currently located across West Grace Street, the honors dorm eventually will be replaced by a new arts building, said Meredith Weiss, vice president of administration.