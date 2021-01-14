VCU poll finds more than 70% of Virginians likely to get COVID vaccine, but responses vary based on education, income levels

More than 70% of Virginians say they're likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine, a 13-point jump from the number who said the same in September, according to a statewide poll from Virginia Commonwealth University.

But of the 827 adults interviewed, the most likely to say they'd receive it were also more likely to have a college degree and a family income of over $100,000 per year. Nearly 90% of residents in Northern Virginia, which includes affluent cities like Great Falls and Arlington, said they'd receive the vaccine.

People in western parts of Virginia were the least likely at 53%. Southwest Virginia is both one of the hardest hit by COVID and a region with the lowest median income in the state: $37,663.

The state average according to the U.S. Census Bureau was $74,222.

“We see the importance of addressing the effects of COVID relative to improved health care needs in areas that have been previously neglected such as education, health and employment,” said former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder, who VCU's school of government and public affairs is named after.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The poll also found that politics continue to be a divider when it comes to mask mandates and sending kids back to in-person learning.