VCU poll: unvaccinated white Virginians, Republicans are the least likely to want a COVID shot

Amy Popovich, nurse manager and community engagement lead at Richmond and Henrico's health district, warned in a Thursday media briefing that people under the age of 30, while more likely to not be at high-risk, can still be carriers for people who are.

"It's really important that we're vaccinating ourselves to protect ourselves but also the ones that we love, particularly as we're unsure of what effect the variant will have as we head into the fall," Popovich said.

A major ongoing concern among 87% of unvaccinated Black residents in the VCU poll was side effects, though paid time off or cash rewards were not an influential-enough factor to change their minds. Though Latinos were three times as likely than whites to say cash rewards would increase their willingness to get a shot.

About 56% of Black respondents cited "medical mistreatment in my community" as a major reason - more than 5 times the percentage of white adults.

Still, at over 60%, Black parents are the most likely to say they'd vaccinate their children when a vaccine becomes available. The average was 59% for parents with kids between the ages of 12 and 15 and 53% for those with children 11 and under.