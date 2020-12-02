VCU Professor sells Charlie Brown-style trees for local school

The trees’ short stature and spindly branches aren’t what some may look for when buying Christmas trees, but Pichel says shoppers are better motivated by good will.

Pichel, who is not religious and does not have children, has no other connection to Anna Julia Cooper other than living near the school in Church Hill. The proximity to the school has garnered customers who are affiliated.

“[Customers] seem really excited so maybe they’re going to try to reach out to their community as well,” Pichel says.

This is Pichel’s first year selling trees; he’s only given them as gifts in the past. The trees generally run between $20-$50 a piece, but a sign advertises a “pay what you want” price. Pichel says he aims to continue the selling through the holiday, from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays at 2308 Jefferson Ave.

Since starting the sale, Anna Julia Cooper released a flyer promoting the Pichel’s trees on their Facebook page yesterday. Before then, Pichel was relying on his own Facebook friends to amass sales.