VCU Professor sells Charlie Brown-styled trees for local school

Frank Pichel didn’t expect much when he started selling his odd-looking Christmas trees late last month.
He just wanted to raise money for Anna Julia Cooper Episcopal School in Richmond’s East End. The faith-based, tuition-free private school caught the commercial animator's eye after he noticed a fundraiser for athletic equipment a couple of years back.
“It's [going] so well that I think I'll just make this a thing I'll do every year and I imagine I'll keep having them as the charity,” Pichel said.
The small frail-looking pine trees may remind others of the one found in the “Charlie Brown” Christmas movies. Bigger than the tiny tree portrayed on the holiday special, the trees sold by Pichel stand as short as 5 feet and as tall as 8 feet.
Pichel spent a majority of his Thanksgiving day chopping 70 trees from his Nelson County plot of land, then hauled them to the city. Anna Julia Cooper gave Pichel the green light shortly thereafter and he began sales the following weekend, raking in $1,200 over the first two days.
Pichel’s 66-acre plot in Nelson has a massive surplus of Pinus Virginiana, a pine tree typically found in mountainous regions ranging from Alabama to New York.
The trees' short stature and spindly branches aren’t what some may look for when buying Christmas trees, but Pichel says shoppers are better motivated by good will.
Pichel, who is not religious and does not have children, has no other connection to Anna Julia Cooper other than living near the school in Church Hill. The proximity to the school has garnered customers who are affiliated.
“[Customers] seem really excited so maybe they’re going to try to reach out to their community as well,” Pichel says.
This will be Pichel's first year selling trees; he’s only given them as gifts in the past. The trees run between $20-$50 a piece. Pichel says he aims to continue the selling through the holiday, from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays at 2308 Jefferson Avenue.
Since starting the sale, Anna Julia Cooper released a flyer promoting the Pichel's trees on their Facebook yesterday. Before then, Pichel was relying on his own Facebook friends to amass sales.
The summer racial justice protests highlighted many of the issues residents in Richmond’s East End face on a day to day basis. He wanted a way to give back to the community in a way that benefits the needs of the community.
What’s most important to Pichel is the school and what they’ve done to support students:
“If there’s a possibility to highlight the school and what they’re doing, that would be my preference."