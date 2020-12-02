VCU Professor sells Charlie Brown-styled trees for local school

Pichel, who is not religious and does not have children, has no other connection to Anna Julia Cooper other than living near the school in Church Hill. The proximity to the school has garnered customers who are affiliated.

“[Customers] seem really excited so maybe they’re going to try to reach out to their community as well,” Pichel says.

This will be Pichel's first year selling trees; he’s only given them as gifts in the past. The trees run between $20-$50 a piece. Pichel says he aims to continue the selling through the holiday, from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays at 2308 Jefferson Avenue.

Since starting the sale, Anna Julia Cooper released a flyer promoting the Pichel's trees on their Facebook yesterday. Before then, Pichel was relying on his own Facebook friends to amass sales.

The summer racial justice protests highlighted many of the issues residents in Richmond’s East End face on a day to day basis. He wanted a way to give back to the community in a way that benefits the needs of the community.

What’s most important to Pichel is the school and what they’ve done to support students:

“If there’s a possibility to highlight the school and what they’re doing, that would be my preference."