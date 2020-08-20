VCU reports 25 confirmed student and 11 employee COVID-19 cases; planning weekend welcome carnival

Virginia Commonwealth University has 25 confirmed student COVID-19 cases and 11 confirmed employee cases, a university spokesman said Thursday afternoon.
Of the 25 student cases, 11 are students who live on-campus and are in isolation, VCU spokesman Mike Porter said in an email.
“We would not identify details that could compromise the privacy of a student or employee but each time there is a case of COVID-19 confirmed by the Virginia Department of Health, student health or employee health will get in touch directly with those who have come into close contact with the person to begin two weeks of self-quarantine and health monitoring,” Porter said.
Porter said the university, which has an estimated enrollment of 28,060, is "putting the finishing touches on a publicly-facing dashboard with confirmed cases, testing numbers and self-quarantine and isolation numbers."
Thursday afternoon, VCU launched its online COVID-19 dashboard where confirmed cases, testing numbers, isolation and self-quarantine numbers are updated daily, Monday through Friday.
Haley Leis, a political science major, lives off-campus a couple of blocks away but comes onto campus a couple days a week for in-person classes.
“I felt obligated to come back because I wanted to graduate on time,” said Leis, a senior. However, she doesn’t feel safe, noting that while students are wearing their masks in classrooms, many aren't wearing them when walking outside.
Leis has COVIDWISE, the recently released statewide app that uses Bluetooth technology to alert people when they have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
“I don’t trust VCU to notify people [with the app] and I don’t trust people to say they are sick,” Leis said.
Rumors have been circulating on social media that upwards of 30 students in a freshman dorm have tested positive for COVID-19, but Leis said she hasn’t received any notifications and neither have any of her underclassmen friends.
All VCU students returning to on-campus housing were required to be tested for coronavirus before arrival. Of the residential tests, 4,380 tested negative and 15 were positive.
VCU’s fall semester began on Monday. The school is offering in-person and online classes and the university’s dorms are home to more than 4,000 students in space designed for more than more than 6,200.
Nearly 100 students protested outside Monday on the school’s decision to reopen during the pandemic, reliance on underpaid workers rather than full-time faculty and police presence on campus.
VCU requires students to monitor their own health by taking daily surveys that monitor symptoms, testing themselves before arriving on campus, and being responsible for cleaning their own workspaces and belongings.
Carnival on Cary, a Weeks of Welcome event at VCU, is scheduled for Saturday. In groups of 40 or less, students can sign-up for an hour slot. An annual carnival, there will be prizes, snacks, music, caricature artists and a magician at Cary Street Field, according to a VCU flier. The carnival will have seven one hour sessions.
“If I can’t be in a class with 40 people I don’t see how they [VCU] can do a carnival for 40 people,” Leis said. “Seems like VCU is more concerned about students not leaving than students saying safe.”
In April, following the closure of the college, VCU projected around $50 million in revenue loss, $13 million of that due to refunds and credits to part-time students. The college did not refund any tuition during that time despite many demands from students.