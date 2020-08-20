VCU reports 25 confirmed student and 11 employee COVID-19 cases; planning weekend welcome carnival

Leis has COVIDWISE, the recently released statewide app that uses Bluetooth technology to alert people when they have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I don’t trust VCU to notify people [with the app] and I don’t trust people to say they are sick,” Leis said.

Rumors have been circulating on social media that upwards of 30 students in a freshman dorm have tested positive for COVID-19, but Leis said she hasn’t received any notifications and neither have any of her underclassmen friends.

All VCU students returning to on-campus housing were required to be tested for coronavirus before arrival. Of the residential tests, 4,380 tested negative and 15 were positive.

VCU’s fall semester began on Monday. The school is offering in-person and online classes and the university’s dorms are home to more than 4,000 students in space designed for more than more than 6,200.

Nearly 100 students protested outside Monday on the school’s decision to reopen during the pandemic, reliance on underpaid workers rather than full-time faculty and police presence on campus.