VCU reports 25 confirmed student COVID-19 cases and 11 employee cases in the first week of classes

Virginia Commonwealth University has 25 confirmed student COVID-19 cases and 11 confirmed employee cases, a university spokesman said Thursday afternoon.

Of the 25 student cases, 11 are students who live on-campus and are in isolation, VCU spokesman Mike Porter said in an email.

“We would not identify details that could compromise the privacy of a student or employee but each time there is a case of COVID-19 confirmed by the Virginia Department of Health, student health or employee health will get in touch directly with those who have come into close contact with the person to begin two weeks of self-quarantine and health monitoring,” Porter said.

Porter said the university is "putting the finishing touches on a publicly-facing dashboard with confirmed cases, testing numbers and self-quarantine and isolation numbers.

All VCU students returning to on-campus housing were required to be tested for coronavirus before arrival. Of the residential tests, 4,380 tested negative and 15 were positive.

VCU’s fall semester began on Monday. The school is offering in-person and online classes and the university’s dorms are home to more than 4,000 students in space designed for more than more than 6,200.