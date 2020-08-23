VCU reports 58 students and 12 employees have COVID-19

Virginia Commonwealth University is reporting 58 active cases of coronavirus among students and 12 employee cases, as of Sunday.
That’s an increase from earlier in the week when VCU reported 25 student cases and 11 employee cases on its online dashboard.
Thirty-nine residential students currently are in isolation on-campus and 57 residential students currently are in quarantine on campus.
The university reopened on Monday.
VCU’s reopening plans, crafted in coordination with state health officials, called for all residential students and 2% of nonresidential students to be tested for COVID-19 prior to their return to campus. The plan says VCU also is testing 5% of residential students and 2% of the broader campus community daily to monitor the prevalence of COVID-19.
The University of Richmond hasn’t updated its COVID-19 dashboard, which is still showing 11 cumulative cases, since Tuesday.
The private college educates around 3,200 undergraduates. UR required students to be tested for the coronavirus before they moved in and to quarantine until they received their results. Classes start Monday; some in-person and some virtual.
