VCU student project to help region's planners improve transit access for people with disabilities

Studies of those conditions are important in determining how efficient and accessible public transit is for passengers beyond boarding or getting off a bus or train.

While there are plenty of sidewalks downtown and in older city neighborhoods, there are other areas where they are damaged by overgrown trees or obstructed by old utility poles. There are also some areas with less consistent sidewalk coverage and high concentrations of people with disabilities, Cazares said.

In four census tracts along the Jefferson Davis Highway corridor that have predominantly Black or Hispanic residents, the rate of households that include a disabled person ranges from 18% to 24%, according to U.S. Census data cited in one of Cazares’ proposal papers.

The advent of the suburbs that started 70 years ago preceded the adoption of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which means old infrastructure and buildings do not have to comply with all of the federal law’s regulations in some cases. So redevelopment and new construction compel developers to improve accessibility and comply with ADA standards, all while public demand for better bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure becomes more common in suburban areas that are becoming more urbanized.