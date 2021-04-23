VCU study: More than half of COVID survivors who lost smell, taste report loss of enjoyment in life

Smells also alert the brain to danger, whether that be fires, spoiled food and gas leaks or a day-to-day need, such as detecting when a child's diaper needs to be changed.

Without the sense, the brain can't link odors to what for others is an instinctual reaction.

Those with a warped perception of smell, called parosmia, can develop aversions to food since smell and taste are closely related. Chocolate smells like gasoline. Onions smell like apples. Everything tastes like cardboard.

At least 55% of respondents in the study reported no longer having an appetite and more than a third experienced a drop in weight, which is a risk factor for malnourishment.

The invisible loss can be debilitating, said Costanzo, and without an existing treatment, the desperation only grows.

"This is devastating," Costanzo said. "This is traumatic. After speaking to many of these patients, you can see how it affects their life. They break into tears in the clinic."

Prior to COVID, when the center saw 100 total patients per year, it was able to counsel individuals through the emotional process. But with an influx of smell loss brought on during the pandemic that infected more than 600,000 in Virginia, the clinic was constrained to fill the need.