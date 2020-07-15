VCU seeking public comment

As VCU weighs reopening, the university is also considering removing Confederate symbols on its campus.

VCU's Committee on Commemoration and Memorials is asking for public comment on its recommendations to commemorate or de-commemorate buildings, names, plaques and places on VCU’s Richmond campuses.

Here's what the committee is recommending:

Removing Confederate surgeon Simon Baruch's name from a VCU auditorium and removing a plaque outside it that lists his accomplishments, including a mention of his Confederate service;

Renaming Dooley Hospital, which no longer stands but its entrance was retained adjacent to the Egyptian Building with the name etched in the limestone. Dooley served in the Confederate army;

Permanently remove the Fitzhugh Lee monument in Monroe Park. Lee, the nephew of Robert E. Lee, is a former Virginia governor who served as a general in the Civil and Spanish-American wars;

Renaming the Ginter House. The building is named for Lewis Ginter, a Confederate veteran;

Removing the name "Harrison" from Harrison House so VCU's Department of African American Studies can name the building;

Permanently remove the Howitzer statue near Park and Harrison streets, which was erected to honor the Richmond Howitzers Artillery Battalion;

Permanently closing the Jefferson Davis Memorial Chapel and removing four plaques that reference Davis, the Confederate president, and Kathryn Wittichen in and around West Hospital on the MCV campus;

Permanently remove the Joseph Bryan statue from Monroe Park, which honors the newspaper publisher and Confederate veteran;

Renaming McGuire Hall, which honors Confederate doctor Hunter Holmes McGuire;

Removing a plaque outside the MCV Alumni House that commemorates Confederate Matthew Fontaine Maury;

Naming a soon-to-be-identified School of the Arts building after former art school dean Murrry DePillars;

Renaming Tompkins-McCaw Library, removing the library plaque and a portrait of John Syng Dorsey Cullen. Christopher Tompkins ran a private hospital in Richmond and received an army commission from the Confederate government, while James McCaw served as the organizer and commandant of Chimborazo Hospital during the Civil War. The portrait depicts Cullen in his Confederate uniform;

Permanently remove the W.C. Wickham monument in Monroe Park;

Renaming the Wood Memorial Building, which is named for Judson B. Wood and his wife. Wood served as a private in the Confederate army.

Public comment began Monday and ends at 5 p.m. July 24. It can be given at inclusive.vcu.edu/public-comment/.