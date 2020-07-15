Virginia Commonwealth University students must test negative for COVID-19 before moving into housing on campus. President Michael Rao says, as the university inches closer to its planned Aug. 17 reopening.
Rao, in a message to the university community Tuesday night, said VCU will provide the testing kits for students living on campus. Students living off campus, along with university staff, will also be given free voluntary tests.
The university is moving forward with plans to resume classes Aug. 17, Rao said. Some of those classes will be taught in-person with social distancing in place while others will be online. Some will be taught in a hybrid format, Rao said, with a mixture of online and in-person teaching.
“No matter how a course is delivered, we will focus on the well-being of every member of our VCU community, a commitment we make as individuals to and for each other,” Rao said. “Our core value, now as always, is to be a caring community that focuses on everyone’s progress. I also recognize and understand that an in-person return may be stressful and difficult for some. We will support you, this semester and beyond.”
Students and VCU employees will also be required to submit a health survey every day that asks if they’re showing COVID-19 symptoms.
“Continued non-compliance with the requirement to complete the daily health survey is subject to disciplinary action,” the university said in an FAQ about the survey.
Richmond’s largest university, and one of the largest in Virginia, transitioned to virtual learning in March to help slow the spread of COVID-19, which has killed nearly 2,000 people in the state, according to the Virginia Department of Health. K-12 schools also moved online, with reopening plans still a tense topic of discussion across the state. The Richmond School Board, citing staff and parent fears about safety, chose Tuesday night to keep school buildings closed this fall and have completely virtual learning.
The closures led to widespread financial issues for colleges, and VCU was not immune. The university estimated losing $50 million in revenue and its governing board adopted a budget for this year that’s a 2.9% decrease over last year’s, a financial plan that included a projected 10% decline in enrollment.
Rao cited the digital divide, with unequal access to virtual learning, as a reason for reopening in-person.
“We recognize that not every member of our community has equal access to the technology, support, and personal space that makes remote learning possible,” he said Tuesday. “We will leave no one behind because our mission needs the vital perspectives and clear voice of all of us.”
Rao added: “To do this, we need every member of our community — every member — to follow guidelines related to wearing masks, disinfecting their spaces, washing their hands often, and maintaining physical distance. The actions we take in support of each other will speak louder than any of our words.”
The university said it will give kits that include face masks and hand sanitizer, among other things, to students, faculty and staff, who will be required to complete an online training program related to safety protocols.
VCU is holding a virtual information session on its fall plans at 1 p.m. on July 21.
I hope VCU will make results of its covid tests public. I think I will stay home for sure after August 19. I suggest that Freshmen defer for a year, so they can get a higher quality education in person for their money.
