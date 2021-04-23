VDH launches dashboard about COVID-19 variants in Virginia; 44% of cases among ages 29 and younger

About 44% of the state's confirmed cases of variant infections have been among Virginians ages 29 and younger. The same ages account for about 35% of all COVID-19 cases recorded since the start of the pandemic.

Ballad Health, a hospital system serving Southwest Virginia and parts of Tennessee, reported last week that patients with COVID-19 are getting younger, with some barely in their 20s. The average age of an infected Ballad patient has dropped to 58 this year. In 2020, it was 67.

What Ballad Health is seeing is occurring nationally, a trend that health officials have linked to contact sports and people in their 20s being more likely to go to bars.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said vaccinations are accelerating at a high pace, but it's occurring as cases and hospitalizations increase in parts of the country.

"And cases among younger people who have not yet been vaccinated are also increasing," Walensky added.