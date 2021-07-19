VDH report: Latina women were the majority of pregnant people hospitalized with COVID this past year

Other concerning results from the VDH study were how although fewer than 7% of the total that required hospitalization, three in four of all pregnant people who got sick were between the ages of 20 and 34 - the least vaccinated age groups outside of 12- to 15-year-olds who weren't eligible before May.

The 20-to-39 age groups also account for more than a third of Virginia's infections caused by variants, which are more transmissible strains of the initial coronavirus, according to the VDH. A Friday update from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute, which has tracked COVID trends statewide, reported how the delta variant - currently the most severe strain causing COVID surges across the country - will "cause COVID surges in areas with low vaccination."

The report added that even in highly vaccinated areas outbreaks among unvaccinated residents are likely to occur. More than 45% of infected pregnant people in the study resided in Northern Virginia, which houses the state's largest Hispanic populations and the most vaccinated localities.