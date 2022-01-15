 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VDH will close mass testing center at Richmond Raceway because of forecast
0 Comments
breaking

VDH will close mass testing center at Richmond Raceway because of forecast

  • 0
20220109_MET_COVIDTEST

Community members arrive to get their COVID-19 test on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Richmond International Raceway in Henrico County, Virginia.

 SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

The Virginia Department of Health will close the COVID-19 mass testing center at Richmond Raceway and eight other sites across the state Sunday in expectation of the snowstorm.

The health department will decide Sunday if it will reopen them Monday.

To alleviate the high demand for COVID tests, the VDH opened nine mass testing centers across Virginia to conduct PCR tests by appointment.

Richmond’s location is generally open Saturday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and can conduct hundreds of tests per day.

Appointments can be scheduled at https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointments.

The Richmond area is expected to receive snow in the early to mid-afternoon Sunday, with sleet and freezing rain coming after. Residents can expect an inch or so of slush on the ground.

— From staff reports

0 Comments

Tags

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News