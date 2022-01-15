VDH will close mass testing center at Richmond Raceway because of forecast

The Virginia Department of Health will close the COVID-19 mass testing center at Richmond Raceway and eight other sites across the state Sunday in expectation of the snowstorm.

The health department will decide Sunday if it will reopen them Monday.

To alleviate the high demand for COVID tests, the VDH opened nine mass testing centers across Virginia to conduct PCR tests by appointment.

Richmond’s location is generally open Saturday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and can conduct hundreds of tests per day.

Appointments can be scheduled at https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointments.

The Richmond area is expected to receive snow in the early to mid-afternoon Sunday, with sleet and freezing rain coming after. Residents can expect an inch or so of slush on the ground.

