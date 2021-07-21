VDOE and VDH release new guidance urging all Virginia elementary schools to require mask wearing

The Virginia Department of Education, alongside the Virginia Department of Health, is urging all Virginia elementary schools to enforce mask mandates for teachers and students, regardless of vaccination status until vaccines are available to children under 12.

The updated guidance was shared Wednesday afternoon. While this is simply guidance, the state is declining to mandate masks in public schools as it has in the past. A public health order from State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver, which requires students and staff in all K-12 schools to wear masks indoors, expires on July 25. It will not be extended, the two departments said in a news release Wednesday.

On Monday, the two state departments updated guidance that still prioritizes in-person instruction amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. It comes days after the American Academy of Pediatrics released its own guidance urging everyone to wear masks in schools regardless of vaccination status amid the spread of the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus.