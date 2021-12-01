VDOT hosting meeting on restricting through trucks in parts of Hanover County

"The request did arise in part as a response to the new project," Budesky said, referring to Wegmans, "and in part the overall truck traffic impacts in that corridor of the county."

Wegmans had initially proposed hiring upwards of 700 people by 2026. Estimates have been provided of 2,800 trucks and employee vehicles coming and going from the 220-acre site, located at the corner of Ashcake and Sliding Hill roads, which will operate 24 hours a day.

Back in April 2020, a public petition supporting the restrictions - with more nearly 850 signatures - was provided to the county's board of supervisors.

VDOT will present its recommendations Thursday night, which include restrictions on Ashcake and Atlee Station/Atlee roads, but no restrictions on New Ashcake and Peaks roads.

Glover, the VDOT spokesperson, said when studying roads to determine if restrictions are needed, there are a four main points to consider: whether or not there's a reasonable alternative route, the frequency of truck traffic that isn't compatible with the road, whether the road exists within a residential area, and whether the road is classified as a local or collector road. Those guidelines are created by the Commonwealth Transportation Board.