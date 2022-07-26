 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

VDOT wants to hear your thoughts about Staples Mill Road. Here's how to take part.

  • 0
VDOT Staples Mill Road study

The Virginia Department of Transportation's survey for proposed improvements along Staples Mill Road is still open for public input. The proposed study area includes several major intersections and the area surrounding the Staples Mill Road Amtrak Station.

 Courtesy of VDOT

The Virginia Department of Transportation is gathering input about transportation improvements around Staples Mill Road in Henrico County.

The survey is at bit.ly/StaplesMillSurvey2.

VDOT is evaluating roadways around Staples Mill with the goal to improve the area’s vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.

The study incorporates future capital improvements and travel projections developed by Henrico County and Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation for transit-oriented development.

The area along Staples Mill Road serves as a connector between Henrico County and the city of Richmond and is home to the Staples Mill Road station for Amtrak, a major rail system with several connections up and down the East Coast.

People are also reading…

VDOT’s initial assessment of the area identified the primary areas of concerns as the amount of marked crosswalks, disconnected sidewalk networks and traffic congestion at intersections.

Just two of 34 study intersections have marked crosswalks, according to VDOT.

Following its first round of surveys, which generated more than 1,200 responses, VDOT has recommended a number of alternatives to address access and mobility concerns.

The first set of recommendations featured in the survey would transform Staples Mill into a multi-modal route featuring a dedicated bus lane and bike paths.

VDOT also analyzed several intersections that were areas of concern and recommended implementing crosswalks, modifying traffic signals and providing pedestrian islands to reduce the strain on street networks.

To submit thoughts to the study and learn more about the many projects occurring in the metro Richmond area, visit VDOT’s website at virginiadot.org/projects/richmond/.

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Footage shows homes burning as grass fire gets out of control in Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News