VEC has made significant progress in dealing with backlog of claims, but legal aid groups say more work still needs to be done

The Virginia Employment Commission told a federal court on Thursday that it has made significant progress in resolving an enormous backlog of unemployment benefits claims filed by Virginians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But more work still needs to be done to speed up the process, according to a separate court filing by several legal aid groups that sued the VEC in April over alleged failures to pay benefits to many unemployed Virginians.

The number of unpaid unemployment claims still being adjudicated by the VEC stood at 39,925 as of the week ending June 26, the agency said in a mandatory report submitted to the U.S. District Court in Richmond on Thursday.

That was down from 92,158 unpaid claims awaiting review as of May 10.

The legal aid groups that filed the lawsuit said in a separate filing that they "commended" the VEC for making progress but questioned whether the numbers reported are an accurate reflection of the current backlog.

The groups said it is "likely that at least 30,000 new claims have been added" to the VEC's adjudication backlog since May 10, making the number still to be resolved much higher than reported to the court.