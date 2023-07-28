A vehicle fire on I-95 in Chesterfield is causing traffic backups for southbound drivers.
The incident occurred around mile marker 61.5 near State Route 10, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. All southbound lanes have reopened, but the right shoulder remains closed. The exit ramp to State Route 10 East is also closed.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Photos of Hank Aaron from The Times-Dispatch archives
Hank Aaron (left) and his brother, Tommie, pictured at Parker Field on July 25, 1966, were each involved in the Braves’ minor league development at varying levels.
1966, Times-Dispatch
Hank Aaron (left) and Satchel Paige are shown on Aug. 15, 1968, during an exhibition game between the Richmond Braves and the Atlanta Braves at Parker Field in Richmond.
P.A. Gormus Jr./Times-Dispatch
Tommie (left) and Hank Aaron - Aug. 15, 1968
P.A. Gormus Jr./Times-Dispatch
Luman Harris (left) and Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves, at Parker Field in Richmond - April 3, 1971
Times-Dispatch
Hank Aaron (left) and Clint Courtney of the Richmond Braves - June 20, 1974
Times-Dispatch
Atlanta Braves' slugger Hank Aaron autographed everything from baseball to paper cups last night at Parker Field prior to the exhibition between Atlanta and Richmond in this June 20, 1974 photo. Aaron, a designated hitter, was blanked in two appearances at the plate as the R-Braves won 6-5.
Don Pennell/1974 file
Hank Aaron and Richmond Braves GM Jon Richardson; Aaron had introduced his brother Tommie at the new Richmond manager - January 1977
Times-Dispatch
Hank Aaron in Richmond on Aug. 31, 1984.
Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch
Hank Aaron speaks in Richmond on Feb. 15, 1985.
Rich Crawford/1985 file
Hank Aaron in Richmond on April 17, 1985.
Masaaki Okada/1985 flie
In May 1987, baseball stars Dick Allen (left) and Hank Aaron jokingly traded head gear during the Legends Festival of Sports baseball classic at The Diamond in Richmond. The event brought together former professional athletes in a baseball game, golf tournament and tennis exhibition to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network.
Times-Dispatch
Hank Aaron joined civil rights leaders Annette Lewis (left) and Jondell Johnson at the kickoff of a national billboard campaign by the NAACP in this July 21, 1988 photo.
Masaaki Okada/1988 file
AUTHOR AARON – Home run king Hank Aaron tonight will be at the downtown Marriott to promote his autobiography “I Had A Hammer: The Hank Aaron Story.” Aaron, 57, now serves as an Atlanta Braves administrator.
1991, Bob Brown/Times-Dispatch
Hank Aaron speaks about his autobiography "I Had A Hammer: The Hank Aaron Story" at the downtown Richmond Marriott on May 7, 1991.
Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch
Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch
Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch