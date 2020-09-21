Venture Richmond withdraws request to paint Black Lives Mural street mural outside state Capitol

Although owners of private property in Richmond generally are allowed to place murals on their buildings — as Black Lives Matter activists and supporters did this summer — Venture Richmond's plans involved a publicly owned street.

In an interview last week, Marrs said that the city permitting a mural on a public right of way would turn it into a public forum. He said that would mean the city cannot object to any proposed mural on the basis of its message no matter how extreme or objectionable — as long as it doesn't directly advocate for violence.

"This should be good news no matter what side you’re on," he said. "Political speech is seen as a good thing. You just need to understand that it can get out of hand and invite the craziest elements."

Josh Wheeler, a Charlottesville-based free speech lawyer who is sympathetic to the Black Lives Matter movement, agreed that the approval of a mural would make it difficult for the city to deny petitions for murals it finds objectionable on the basis of its message.