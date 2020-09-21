Venture Richmond withdraws request to paint Black Lives Mural street mural outside state Capitol

A nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting downtown Richmond is pulling back on its plans to create a Black Lives Matter mural spanning nearly 200 feet in the 800 block of East Grace Street.
After approving Venture Richmond's application for the temporary mural just outside of the Virginia Capitol in August, the Richmond Planning Commission met in closed session earlier this month to discuss the "legal consequences" that might result from the project proceeding. The commission voted Monday to authorize the nonprofit's withdrawal of its request.
"The time that the overall process has taken since our initial efforts in June, combined with the many stipulations attached to such a mural, has led us to understand that our downtown community is best served by shifting our resources to other areas," Anedra Bourne, deputy executive director for Venture Richmond, wrote in an email Monday. "We remain eager to carry forth work in the community that supports downtown businesses — especially small businesses — affected by COVID and by a few of the social justice demonstrations."
Bourne said Venture Richmond was eager to show its support for the wave of anti-racism protests nationwide as other cities, including Washington and New York, have permitted similar murals in public streets. In response, conservative groups and activists have sued or petitioned to create murals in support of law enforcement.
Richmond's city attorney, Haskell Brown, declined to discuss the matter last week. But a lawyer who contacted Brown's office last month suggested that the Planning Commission's approval of the temporary mural would allow anyone to petition the city to create a mural on public property, potentially opening the door to countermessaging that local Democratic leaders and anti-racism protesters might find objectionable.
In an email to the city attorney's office, local litigation lawyer Brad Marrs said he would file a federal discrimination lawsuit against the city if it denied his request to create a series of murals that would include exhibits supporting President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and Richmond Councilwoman Kim Gray's mayoral bid.
Marrs, a former Republican state delegate, objected to the city's endorsement of the mural project, calling Black Lives Matter a "Marxist" organization that is opposed to personal freedoms.
"In Manhattan, the BLM street painting has already drawn at least one federal court lawsuit, from an opposing group seeking either its turn in that space, or another, comparable space for its own messaging," Marrs wrote in his email to the city attorney's office. "This is what the future holds for Richmond if the idea ... comes to fruition."
Matthew Ebinger, a city planner and the secretary to the Planning Commission, declined to specify what legal issues were discussed during the commission's recent closed session. Bourne did not respond to follow-up questions about whether the concerns raised by Marrs led to Venture Richmond's decision to halt the project.
Although owners of private property in Richmond generally are allowed to place murals on their buildings — as Black Lives Matter activists and supporters did this summer — Venture Richmond's plans involved a publicly owned street.
In an interview last week, Marrs said that the city permitting a mural on a public right of way would turn it into a public forum. He said that would mean the city cannot object to any proposed mural on the basis of its message no matter how extreme or objectionable — as long as it doesn't directly advocate for violence.
"This should be good news no matter what side you’re on," he said. "Political speech is seen as a good thing. You just need to understand that it can get out of hand and invite the craziest elements."
Josh Wheeler, a Charlottesville-based free speech lawyer who is sympathetic to the Black Lives Matter movement, agreed that the approval of a mural would make it difficult for the city to deny petitions for murals it finds objectionable on the basis of its message.
However, both lawyers noted that the city could paint the mural without making its streets a public forum if the mayor's administration or the City Council were to commission the mural, as Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser did in June just outside the White House, inspiring other cities and communities to do the same.
Wheeler and Marrs said that's because of "government speech," a legal doctrine that grants governments some ability to regulate speech and messages on public property.
For example, the doctrine allowed former Gov. Terry McAuliffe to ban Sons of Confederate Veterans specialty license plates in 2015 after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states can censor messages on the license plates they issue, Wheeler said.
“It is a complex issue," Wheeler said. "I think it would all come down to the process the city employs in allowing murals such as this to be put up."
At Monday's Planning Commission meeting, Councilwoman Ellen Robertson said she still thinks the goal of the mural project is important and that she wants the city to continue discussing how something like it can be accomplished.
