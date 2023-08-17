Retired U.S. Army Specialist Eric Sabath is taking a big step in his transition to civilian life after receiving the gift of a mortgage-free home in Richmond.

“It’s wild right now seeing it in person,” said Sabath, 32. “The stability that this brings, it takes a lot of stress off.”

The Military Warriors Support Foundation selected Sabath to be part of its Homes4WoundedHeroes program. The house was donated to the group by Wells Fargo, which has funded more than 400 homes at $68 million of real estate value for veterans in the past decade.

Sabath was presented the keys to his new home Thursday, and went inside for the first time with his wife, Tear Weeks, by his side.

“I can’t even describe how it feels to see something go right for him,” Weeks said. “It really will be life-altering for us to have this opportunity and finally stop living day-to-day. You put down roots and have some stability.”

Sabath grew up in Carroll County, where he met his future wife. He joined the Army in 2010 and decided to work in infantry after scoring a 98 on his aptitude test. Sabath was stationed in Fort Lewis in Washington, later being deployed to Afghanistan.

While overseas, Sabath was injured by a improvised explosive device in 2012. He underwent several surgeries and may need more down the road.

“Thank you literally for your blood, sweat and tears,” Richmond City Council President Michael Jones said while addressing Sabath at the key ceremony. “What better way to recognize the sacrifice that all of our veterans put forth for this great country than what this program is doing today.”

Sabath earned numerous honors for his service, including the Purple Heart, the Combat Infantryman’s Cadge, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with one campaign star and the National Defense Service Medal. However, his injuries led to his medical retirement in 2013.

“I planned to stay in and be a lifer,” he said. “It just derailed everything, and I kind of gave up on trying to figure out what to do next.”

Sabath applied to Homes4WoundedHeroes right after he retired, but was not selected. He put the program on the backburner for years until his recent application that got approved.

“I was floored when they told me I got the house, and it took a while to actually kind of believe it and accept it,” Sabath said. “It’s just getting better and better the more I stand here and it sinks in.”

Aug. 27 will mark a decade since he retired from the Army. Sabath and Weeks recently passed the two-year marriage mark, making the new home an anniversary gift in multiple respects. Sabath said he’s looking forward to making home improvements without needing approval from a landlord and creating a garden.

“This house has done a complete U-turn for me,” he said.

As part of Homes4WoundedHeroes, Sabath will be provided a family and financial mentor for three years to develop a success plan.

“Today’s ceremony illustrates that our commitment to support the nation’s combat heroes after their service to the nation is vitally important, ensuring that they have a successful and smooth transition following their years of service and sacrifice,” said Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield. “That is our collective responsibility.”

Cadets from Franklin Military Academy presented the colors before Sabat was handed the keys to his home.

“We came here to show gratitude and to honor him,” said Commander Angela Romero of Franklin Military Academy. “I’m very happy for him.”

Sabath and Weeks will begin moving their belongings into the home Friday, along with their two dogs and two cats. Even though Sabath has made more sacrifices than most, he humbly thanked everyone involved in the process of granting him a new home.

“I don’t know how to express my gratitude even more,” Sabath said. “There’s nothing I could do to ever repay that.”

