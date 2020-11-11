Veterans Day: history and timeline

• In 1954 — after World War II had required the greatest mobilization of soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen in the nation’s history, and after American forces had fought in Korea — Congress, at the urging of the veterans service organizations, amended the 1938 act by replacing the word “Armistice” with “Veterans.”

• On Oct. 8, 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued the first Veterans Day proclamation, which said of Nov. 11: [To] expand the significance of that commemoration [Armistice Day] and in order that a grateful Nation might pay appropriate homage to the veterans of all its wars who have contributed so much to the preservation of this Nation ... let us solemnly remember the sacrifices of all those who fought so valiantly, on the seas, in the air, and on foreign shores, to preserve our heritage of freedom, and let us reconsecrate ourselves to the task of promoting an enduring peace so that their efforts shall not have been in vain.