Video and preview: Pandemic, protest and our 2020 RTD People of the Year

The word "celebration" hasn't been used much in 2020 – unless, of course, the word "postponed" was nearby.

Yes, we'll be happy to close out this momentously challenging year. Pandemic and protests are the lenses through which we've seen the Richmond region in 2020 – and in the upcoming edition of the RTD's Discover Richmond magazine (publishing Sunday, Dec. 6), we reflect on those two historic developments, with the perspectives of Dr. Danny Avula and our own Michael Paul Williams.

But consider the wider view: Our community will endure.

That's in large part thanks to servant-leaders who have dedicated themselves to Richmond long before the events of 2020. Such efforts are indeed worth celebrating, and in the sixth cycle of RTD Person of the Year – the region's leading civic recognition program, with presenting sponsor Sonabank – we spotlight 17 individuals this year who, through their broad range of contributions over time, have strengthened our region.

In culture and the arts, Janine Bell of Elegba Folklore Society and the Virginia Rep duo of Bruce Miller and Phil Whiteway have created legacies rooted in heritage and performance.