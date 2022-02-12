 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Videos & photos of major fire at Fox Elementary School

US Richmond Elementary School Fire

In this grab taken from video provided by Lauren Serpa, bystanders watch as fire and smoke rise from the William Fox Elementary School, in Richmond, Virginia, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The Richmond Fire Investigations Unit are working to determine the cause and origin of a fire that engulfed William Fox Elementary School in Richmond. The Richmond Fire Department said in a post on Twitter that crews responded to a report of a building fire Friday at about 10:35 p.m. No injuries have been reported. (Lauren Serpa via AP)

 UGC

Richmonders watched aghast as Fox Elementary School in Richmond's Fan District caught fire on Friday night.

The Richmond Fire Department responded to the call at 2300 Hanover Avenue as flames engulfed the school. Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames until about 1 a.m., when the fire was mostly contained.

Much of the top floor and the roof of the school was destroyed or damaged. Built in 1911, Fox Elementary School has been a Richmond fixture for over 110 years.

Richmonders posted videos and photos of the major fire to social media throughout the night. Here are some of their videos of the devastating fire:

Read the Richmond Times-Dispatch's report of the fire here:

