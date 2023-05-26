Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Just a week after it was designated on his license plate that he was a Bronze Star Medal recipient, Wilbert “Hop” Hobson was driving through Richmond last year when a police officer pulled beside him and signaled for Hop to roll down his window.

Unsure about why he was stopped, Hop was relieved when the officer gave him a thumbs up and said “Thank you for your service,” before driving away.

Hop served in the 101st Airborne unit of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. He and a fellow member of his unit he remembers only as "Rico" were listed as missing in action for three days after a North Vietnam strike sent them sliding from their post on top of a monsoon-soaked mountain into the depths of the Vietnamese jungle, he said.

Surviving on just their rations and dodging but also firing back against North Vietnam forces, Hop and Rico earned the Bronze Star Medal when they successfully returned to service.

Just months later, Hop was also awarded an Air Medal for being part of a 10-man team that participated in an air strike to protect another unit from North Vietnam forces.

Hop and several other Vietnam War veterans spoke to the Richmond Times-Dispatch as this year marks the 50th anniversary of the end of U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War and as the nation celebrates Memorial Day.

Though the police officer recognized Hop’s achievements, Vietnam War veterans have not always been appreciated for their service.

The Vietnam War was politically divisive within the U.S. and returning veterans were not supported like those who served in the world wars, said Daniel Gade, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veteran Services.

The U.S. entered the Vietnam War by providing aid to South Vietnam in 1955 to assist in the fight against North Vietnam before sending troops overseas in 1965. The U.S. began withdrawing troops in 1973 and North Vietnam eventually seized control of South Vietnam in 1975, the country was unified in 1976 as the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Approximately 2.7 million U.S. soldiers were sent to Vietnam, including over 200,000 Virginians, and over 58,000 Americans lost their lives serving in the war. The Vietnam War was also the last time U.S. soldiers were drafted, with almost 1.9 million soldiers enlisted through the Selective Service System.

While Hop said he was fortunate to return to a supportive family and community, he noted there had been several protests against the war when he returned in 1970, including the Kent State University massacre, where four students were fatally shot while protesting against U.S. involvement in Vietnam.

“When we came back I wouldn't say anything about Vietnam,” Hop said. “A lot of guys never even thought about wearing a uniform.”

Powhatan Owen, a Vietnam War veteran from Charles City who served in the 23rd Infantry Division “America,” recalled that a nurse advised him against wearing his uniform when he returned home.

When a rocket-propelled grenade hit his helicopter, Owen was triaged in Vietnam and made his way home moving from hospital-to-hospital. While Owen’s injuries prevented him from returning to service and earned him an Honorable Discharge, he said he would have returned to service if he was able.

“I was proud of my service, I was proud of my uniform,” Owen said. “I was just a cog in the wheel, but I did my part to move along this thing we call freedom, which we cherish so much.”

Stuart Blankenship, another Virginia-based Vietnam War veteran, served in 48th Infantry Platoon Scout Dog unit alongside three canine partners, including a trusty German shepherd named Royal.

Blankenship also said he was proud of his service and while people may not have understood his role in the war at the time, there seems to be a clearer understanding within the general public today of the Vietnam War and what veterans went through.

Gade agreed with Blankenship, crediting this shift in recent years to the people's willingness to separate their opinions about the war from its soldiers.

“The country is really coming to grips with the difference between attitudes towards a war and attitudes towards the people who fight in those wars,” Gade said.

One of the most recent efforts to share Vietnam veteran’s stories came from Clay Mountcastle, director of the Virginia War Memorial.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Peace Accords, Mountcastle assembled an exhibit “50 Years Beyond: The Vietnam Veteran Experience" which highlights the stories of 50 Virginia-based Vietnam War veterans including Hop, Owen and Blankenship.

“I’d say not a lot and certainly not enough has been done to honor Vietnam veterans before,” Mountcastle said. “I hope that not only this specific group of 50 veterans, but other Vietnam veterans and their families will feel seen and appreciated going forward.”

Having examined photos and letters from over 1,000 Vietnam veterans across Virginia while creating the exhibit, Mountcastle acknowledged that every veteran has a different story and outlook on their time.

For Hop, who now gives back to fellow veterans through several organizations including American Legion, his time in Vietnam was distinguished not only by the efforts for which he received medals, but also the culture shock as a Black man stepping out of a deeply segregated society – which required him to ride on the back of the bus on the way to the airport when leaving for Vietnam – and into an integrated warzone where people of all races had to rely on each other in life-or-death situations.

“We learned to live together, we learned to train together, we learned to fight together and that was the bottom line: looking out for one another,” Hop said. “The army taught me not to put everyone into one category.”

Having been injured and as one of the 42,000 Native Americans who served in Vietnam, a culture which regularly honors veterans, Owen said his journey since departing Vietnam has centered around healing and honoring fellow veterans.

He was proud to volunteer for a Burial Honor Guard company in Washington state to commemorate the service of fellow veterans and has further connected with veterans while attending Powwows across the U.S., even visiting the Navajo Code Talkers.

Owen has also been inducted into three Warrior societies and has been awarded Eagle Feathers, which are the equivalent of earning a medal in the Native American community, he said.

“You experience a lot of things in your military life that makes you humble, and it makes me proud to be a part of this nation,” Owen said. “It was a big deal for me to volunteer, it was a form of gratitude I can show towards these soldiers and give them honor."

Blankenship, who now volunteers at the Virginia War Memorial along with Owen, acknowledged that while he was not thrilled to get drafted, he was fortunate to come home uninjured and back to a supportive family.

Despite their unique backgrounds and encounters in combat, Blankenship captured the sentiment of his fellow Vietnam War veterans when he expressed appreciation for how his time in Vietnam shaped his perspective on life.

“I wouldn’t do it again, but I wouldn’t trade it anything for it,” Blankenship said. “It was a great learning experience because you find out what you can do. You find out what's important – you have a completely different perspective on everything.”